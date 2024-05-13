Last Dinosaurs and Fazerdaze are going on a massive Australian tour together.

The Brisbane indie rock band are heading to Adelaide, Fremantle, Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne this August, touring in support of their upcoming album, KYORYU (see full dates below).

Set for release on Tuesday, May 21st, Last Dinosaurs’ fifth album brings together their two previous EPs, RYU and KYO, alongside a brand-new track called “Wait Your Turn”.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 17th at 9am local time. The fan pre-sale begins on Thursday, May 16th at 9am local time.

This will be Last Dinosaurs’ first Australian headline tour since December 2022, when they celebrated the release of From Mexico with Love. Before returning to their home country, they’ll perform at the Aussie BBQ at Summerstage in New York City’s Central Park alongside Northeast Party House, Sysco, and Thelma Plum. They’ll also headline two special shows in New York and Los Angeles during their US visit.

“We’re stoked to announce we’re hitting the road in our own backyard! We haven’t toured Australia in a hot minute, so we’re keen to show our home crowds what we’ve been cooking up on stage,” the band share.

Last Dinosaurs will be joined by New Zealand bedroom pop icon Fazerdaze at all their upcoming Australian shows. Amelia Murray brought her Fazerdaze project back in style in 2022 after taking a few years off, earning several nominations at the 2023 Panhead Rolling Stone New Zealand Awards.

Last Dinosaurs’ KYORYU is out Tuesday, May 21st (pre-save/pre-order here).

Last Dinosaurs 2024 Australian Tour

With special guest Fazerdaze

Fan pre-sale begins Thursday, May 16th (9am local time)

General sale begins Friday, May 17th (9am local time)

Tickets available via lastdinosaurs.com

Friday, August 2nd

The Gov, Adelaide, SA

Saturday, August 3rd

Freo.Social, Fremantle, WA

Thursday, August 8th

Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Friday, August 9th

Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, August 10th

The Croxton, Melbourne, VIC