Sydney’s weekly alt music night, Last Words, has been handed a lifeline by the Landsdowne Hotel.

Held every Saturday at the Agincourt Hotel, Last Words featured both live and DJ sets of punk, emo, metal, and party music. But last Saturday’s event and all future live music had been abruptly cancelled, leaving its future in the balance.

Just days later, Last Words announced the Landsdowne Hotel had swooped in to keep the event alive starting June 7th. For their first event, Queensland’s Warbear, and locals Elara and Lotus Born will perform live before DJs take to the stage.

Founders Matt Raciti and Dan Harvey said moving into Landsdowne Hotel was a step up for the event.

“When we started Last Words, it was just two mates throwing a party we wished existed – loud, emotional, inclusive, and a little unhinged,” they said.

“We never imagined it would grow into the community it is now. To be moving into a venue as iconic as The Lansdowne is surreal, and it’s only possible because of the people who’ve screamed, moshed, DJ’d, performed, and poured themselves into this night with us. We’re endlessly grateful to every artist, every punter, and everyone who’s ever believed in what we’re building.

“This isn’t just a party – it’s a scene, it’s a family, and it’s only getting louder.”

Alongside improved sound and lighting production, the Landsdowne Hotel also offers a partnership with the venue’s booker Good Intent. Having started with the venue last year, Good Intent have brought in heavyweights such as Spacey Jane, The Preatures, and Hockey Dad.

For more information Last Words’ first event at the Landsdowne Hotel, click here.