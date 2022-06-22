As this year’s edition of Melbourne’s Leaps And Bounds festival kicks off, the beloved event is going above and beyond with its + BEYOND lineup serving as a powerful expansion to an already-stacked affair.

While this Friday sees the City of Yarra’s Leaps And Bounds festival officially begin, the lineup is already described as something of a “music-lover’s dream”. With iconic artists, local talent, and plenty of diverse events already on offer, the forthcoming festival will see Melbourne transformed into an artistic paradise between June 24th and July 24th.

But Leaps And Bounds aren’t a festival who do things by halves. Instead of simply being content to allow their already-impressive event to stand tall, they’ve gone above and beyond, officially kicking off Leaps And Bounds + BEYOND alongside the main event.

Thanks to funding as part of the State Government’s On the Road Again fund, the expanded + BEYOND program looks to shine a light on instrumental artists working in experimental, contemporary and classical repertoire and will showcase Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander, African and LGBTIQ+ musicians.

So what does this mean? It means that audience members will be treated to the likes of The Rivers Sing: Reprise, by renowned opera singer Deborah Cheetham AO. Taking place on the banks of the Birrarung (Yarra River), the event will see Ms Cheetham working across ten nights alongside artists Thomas Supple and Byron Scullin as they create an immersive sonic experience in response to the river itself.

Elsewhere, + BEYOND also features a celebration of queer artistry by way of Artistic Director and producer Miranda Hill Homophonic! chamber music concert, and also Ensemble Dutala, Australia’s first Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander chamber ensemble.

Rhythm And Line sees Tokyo-based, award-winning projection artists Flightgraf recreating a Liszt-inspired work for the Richmond Town Hall façade, while Blackout Experience showcases new music and art from Black, Indigenous and creatives of colour, and Afrosphere sees a collaboration with the Melbourne International Jazz Festival for a night of Afro jazz and beats at the Abbotsford Convent.

Leaps And Bounds + BEYOND is just another part of the Victorian Government’s already-extensive On The Road Again initiative, which sees over 100 live gigs taking place across Melbourne suburbs.

Serving as one of the major events of the initiative’s $4 million metro leg, Leaps And Bounds + BEYOND joins the likes of Illuminate The River, the MoPo Winter And Spring Sessions, the Chapel Fringe Sessions, and Southside Live.

Initially launching with a $5 million program back in December designed as a way to support live music events in regional and outer suburban areas following what can only be described as a difficult few years, On The Road Again has continued on, helping to bring life back to Melbourne’s iconic music scene.

“On The Road Again has reignited live music in regional Victoria and on the streets of Melbourne’s CBD, and will now kick-start a huge line-up of live music events across inner Melbourne,” said Minister for Creative Industries Danny Pearson.

“This massive line-up of events will appeal to every music fan, provide new opportunities for musicians and performers, support local businesses and get our live music scene pumping like never before.”

Leaps And Bounds + BEYOND

Friday, June 24th – Sunday, July 24th

Melbourne, VIC

More Information: Leaps And Bounds