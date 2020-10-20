Led Zeppelin were in thick of planning an entire tour amid their one-off reunion show back in 2007.

During a recent interview with Classic Rock, legendary guitarist Jimmy Page revealed that he, Robert Plant, John Paul Jones and Jason Bonham were prepared to play a slew of live dates that never came to be.

The troupe of rockers joined forced 13 years ago for a one-off performance at The 02 in London for a tribute evening to the late Atlantic Records President Ahmet Ertegun.

Page revealed that the band were rehearsing for the tribute show with additional touring plans in the back of their mind.

“We’d had a lot of fun up to that point in the rehearsals because mainly it was the three of us,” Page said of rehearsals with Jones and Bonham.

“There’d be Jason [Bonham], John Paul Jones and myself playing together, so that Jason felt really part of the band, as opposed to like he’s there because he’s John’s son. He was there because he was a damn good drummer and it was right that he should be sitting in that seat. But he needed to know that.”

He continued, “And yeah, a lot of rehearsals went into it. We were ready for it.”

Page went on to detail that there were solid plans to head out on tour, but no dates had been organised. So ultimately, they decided to put all potential touring plans to rest.

“It had been said that there was going to be a tour. There weren’t any dates put in, but obviously we had honed ourselves to the point where we were ready.”

“But then there has not been any discussion about any tour ever since – nor will there be. So there you go. It’s just one of those weird, odd things in the world of Led Zeppelin, really, another part of the Led Zeppelin phenomenon,” Page mused.

Check out Led Zeppelin performing ‘Kashmir’ at the O2 Arena: