Iconic British electronic group Leftfield are coming back to Australia and New Zealand.

Leftfield will return to these shores for the first time in eight years, playing shows in Auckland, Wellington, Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne in March of next year (see full dates below). They’ll be joined by Late Nite Tuff Guy in Brisbane and Sydney.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, December 10th at 12pm local time. The Frontier Member pre-sale begins on Monday, December 8th at 11am local time.

While in Australia, Leftfield will also appear at Live at the Gardens in Melbourne alongside Marlon Williams, Thelma Plum, and more. In New Zealand, they’re part of the Electric Avenue Festival lineup.

Leftfield are touring in celebration of their 36th anniversary.

“It will be 36 years since I released the first Leftfield track, ‘Not Forgotten’, and 31 years now of Leftism. It feels like the perfect time to celebrate and I’m so pleased that finally we get to come back to New Zealand and Australia. Let’s make it unforgettable. Can’t wait to see you there!” Leftfield’s Neil Barnes says.

Leftfield 2026 Australia and New Zealand Tour

With special guests Late Nite Tuff Guy (Brisbane and Sydney)

Presented by MG Live, Frontier Touring and 95bFM (NZ only)

Frontier Member pre-sale begins Monday, December8th (11am local time)

General sale begins Wednesday, December 10th (12pm local time)

Ticket information available here

Sunday 1 March

Powerstation | Auckland, NZ

18+

Monday 2 March

Meow Nui | Wellington, NZ

18+

Thursday 5 March

Tivoli | Brisbane, QLD

With special guest Late Nite Tuff Guy

18+

Saturday 7 March

Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW

With special guest Late Nite Tuff Guy

18+

Sunday 8 March

Live at the Gardens, Royal Botanic Gardens | Melbourne, VIC*

With special guests Paul Mac (DJ set) and Late Nite Tuff Guy

Presented by Triple R

Lic. All Ages

Saturday 28 February

Electric Avenue, Hagley Park | Christchurch, NZ*

*Not a Frontier Touring show