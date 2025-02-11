A brand-new country music festival is heading to South East Queensland this May, and it’s bringing some serious country royalty along for the ride.

Woodstock Farm Presents: Legends of Country is set to take over Tamborine Village on May 31st, with a stacked lineup of Aussie country greats including Lee Kernaghan, Troy Cassar-Daley, Casey Barnes, and Sara Storer.

Joining them will be rising talent fresh from Nashville, including former Australian Idol contestant Wes Dean, Toyota Star Maker finalist Briana Dinsdale, and local favourites Rusty Pickups.

The festival will be held at Woodstock Farm, a 121-hectare property run by the Youth Enterprise Trust (YET), a Queensland-based charity dedicated to supporting young people through education, the environment, and entrepreneurship. The festival is more than just a massive country throwdown—profits from the event will go towards YET’s youth programs, making this a feel-good festival with a cause.

“We are thrilled to present this extraordinary event that will bring together country music legends and a passionate community of fans,” YET spokesperson Don McDonald said. “Woodstock Farm is the perfect venue to showcase the beauty of the Gold Coast hinterland, and we can’t wait to share this unforgettable day with music lovers of all ages.”

Expect huge live sets, a festival atmosphere, and plenty of cowboy hats in what promises to be one of the biggest new additions to Australia’s country music calendar.

Pre-registration for tickets is open now via Oztix, with general admission tickets on sale Monday, February 17 at 9 AM AEST.

Love Country Music? Get the latest Country Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

WOODSTOCK FARM PRESENTS: LEGENDS OF COUNTRY

Woodstock Farm, Tamborine Village

May 31st, 2025

Lineup

Lee Kernaghan

Troy Cassar-Daley

Casey Barnes

Sara Storer

Wes Dean

Briana Dinsdale

Rusty Pickups