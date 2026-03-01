The Legends on the Lawn 2026 lineup has been revealed, and it’s packed with Aussie rock favourites.

The next concert will be headlined by the one and only Jimmy Barnes, who’ll be supported by Jon Stevens (The Noiseworks/INXS Collection), Birds of Tokyo, Baby Animals, Busby Marou, and Bachelor Girl.

Legends on the Lawn is returning to Mackay, Queensland, for its fifth year, following record attendance in 2025.

“Legends on the Lawn has a fantastic formula that works, a tremendous lineup of iconic Australian artists, beautiful outdoor location and a festival delivered like a well-oiled machine,” Mayor Greg Williamson says.

“Following record crowds in 2025, we’re incredibly proud to welcome the event back for its fifth year. It has become the largest music festival in our region and delivers a huge economic benefit to Mackay through visitor spending, local jobs and increased tourism activity.”

“And what an incredible lineup we have this year, we’re excited to see Harrup Park packed once again in 2026 and look forward to welcoming thousands of passionate music fans to the Mackay region.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, March 5th at 9am local time. The Ticketmaster pre-sale begins on Wednesday, March 4th at 9am local time.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Barnes is “the heart and soul of Australian rock and roll,” according to the festival’s press release.

“He has 22 #1 albums, more than The Beatles, and he has sold more records in Australia than any other local artist. For over 40 years he has delivered some of our most intense and iconic live performances both as a solo performer and as front man for the legendary Cold Chisel, leading him to be inducted into the ARIA Hall of fame … twice. He is truly in a league of his own,” the press release adds.

Legends on the Lawn 2026

Ticketmaster pre-sale begins Wednesday, March 4th (9am local time)

General sale begins Thursday, March 5th (9am local time)

Ticket information available here

All-ages show — under-18s must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian

Saturday, May 30th

Harrup Park, Mackay, QLD

Lineup

Jimmy Barnes

Jon Stevens | Birds of Tokyo | Baby Animals

Busby Marou | Bachelor Girl