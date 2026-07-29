Two legendary Australian rock bands are uniting to say goodbye to Leichhardt Oval.

Announced today, The Angels and The Superjesus will headline a free community concert at the iconic Sydney venue as thousands gather for a final celebration before it closes for redevelopment.

The farewell event, titled ‘One Last Roar’, will take place at Leichhardt Oval on Saturday, September 19th. It will be the first major live music event ever held on the oval’s playing surface.

‘One Last Roar’ is an all-ages event, with local acts LAHGO and Good Pash set to feature alongside The Angel and The Superjesus. Family activities, food stalls, and live entertainment will also accompany the music.

There’s more: local supergroup Oz Icons, featuring rugby league legend Wayne Pearce, will take the stage, while Pro Wrestling Australia will bring their action, characters, and athleticism to a pop-up wrestling ring.

The $40 million renovation of Leichhardt Oval will begin soon after the curtain falls, with the redevelopment incorporating design elements that will ensure music and live performances are a big part of the venue’s future.

“This free concert is Council’s way of saying thanks to our community who have fought to save this iconic ground for decades,” Inner West Mayor Darcy Byrne says.

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“There’s no place like Leichhardt Oval, and our community knows that, and we have secured funding to upgrade this iconic ground for athletes and fans of men’s and women’s football, rugby league and rugby union.

“The crowd at Leichhardt Oval is always rocking, but this will be the first time there’s been rock and roll on the field.

“We’re expecting this to be a party not to be missed as we toast the past and look forward to an exciting new chapter.”

Check out all the action at ‘One Last Roar’ from 1pm to 6:30pm on Saturday, September 19th. Free tickets to the event go live on Thursday, July 30th at 8am local time. Find out more here.