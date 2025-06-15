After more than three decades on stage, Lenny Kravitz is finally heading to New Zealand before a full run of shows in Australia.

The single show at Auckland’s Spark Arena on November 15th marks Kravitz’s debut performance in New Zealand. The Grammy-winning rock star will then cross the Tasman for six shows from November 18th-29th.

His Australian run includes shows in Sydney, Newcastle, Brisbane, Melbourne and Mildura before a special final performance at the inaugural 2025 bp Adelaide Grand Final.

It will also be the first time Kravitz has performed in Australia since his ‘Black and White Australia Tour’ alongside The Cranberries and Wolfmother in 2012.

With more than 40 million records sold from a career spanning back to 1989, Kravitz promises to perform some of his biggest hits alongside tracks from his 2024 album Blue Electric Light.

“This dynamic live show is not to be missed. Lenny will perform all the hits, along with fan favourites from Blue Electric Light. The energy, vocal power, and stage presence of Kravitz and his exhilarating band are truly outstanding,” said Tim McGregor, Global Head of Touring for TEG Live.

Supporting Kravitz on the Australian leg of the tour will be ARIA Hall of Fame inductees Jet.

Mildura City Council’s Mayor, Helen Healy, said the region is ecstatic to welcome Kravitz to rural Victoria.

“We are so excited to once again be hosting an international act at the Mildura Sporting Precinct. This is a major win for our region and a testament to the success of hosting world-class events like the Kings of Leon concert in 2022,” Healy said.

“The economic impact of that event on our region was truly significant – injecting over $2 million into the local economy, generating more than 9,000 overnight stays, and drawing 4,000 visitors to our community. Bring on November – we can’t wait to see Lenny Kravitz live at MSP!”

Pre-sale tickets for the New Zealand leg of the tour via Kravitz will be available from 9am June 17th to 9am June 19th. TEG Live and Ticketmaster pre-sale tickets will be available from 10am June 19 until 9am June 20.

Pre-sale tickets for Australian shows are available through Kravitz and Telstra from 9am June 17 up until 9am June 19th. General release tickets for both legs are available from 10am on June 20th (local time).

Information on tickets to New Zealand shows is available here, and for Australian shows here.

Lenny Kravitz 2025 Australia & New Zealand Tour

Saturday, November 15th

Spark Arena, Auckland, New Zealand

Tuesday, November 18th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, November 19th

Entertainment Centre, Newcastle, NSW

Friday, November 21st

Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Tuesday, November 25th

John Cain Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, November 28th

Sporting Precinct, Mildura, VIC

Saturday, November 29th

bp Adelaide Grand Final, Adelaide, SA