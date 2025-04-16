Image: Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Les Binks, the legendary drummer who played with Judas Priest in the late Seventies, has passed away at 73.
The band confirmed his death via an Instagram statement, though no cause was shared. A funeral notice revealed he died “peacefully at a hospital in London.”
“We are deeply saddened about the passing of Les and send our love to his family, friends, and fans,” Judas Priest wrote. “The acclaimed drumming he provided was first class — demonstrating his unique techniques, flair, style and precision. Thank you Les — your acclaim will live on.”
Binks may have had a brief stint with the band, but his impact was undeniable. His precise, dynamic drumming style helped shape the sound of Judas Priest’s albums Stained Class (1978), Killing Machine (1979), and the live album Unleashed in the East. In 2022, Binks joined the band to accept their Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction and perform live with them.
Born in Portadown, Northern Ireland, Binks started drumming at age five. He moved to London in 1972, where he played for artists like Eric Burdon, and scored hits with the pop band Fancy. It was through his work with Deep Purple’s Roger Glover that Binks was introduced to Judas Priest in 1977.
Binks made his mark on Stained Class, even earning a writing credit for “Beyond the Realms of Death”, where he came up with the song’s iconic guitar riff. As Binks recalled in a 2017 interview, “All the songs Priest had been writing were ‘up tempo,’ and they ‘needed to introduce some light and shade with a big rock ballad that started softly with acoustic guitar and built up to an explosive metal riff.’”
He also contributed to Killing Machine, which featured the anthem “Take On the World”, showcasing his memorable drumming style. “The rhythm is just multi-tracked foot stomps and hands slapped on thighs for the backbeat, but it worked so brilliantly,” he said.
Despite his success with the band, tensions with Judas Priest’s manager led to Binks’ departure. He later performed with bands like Lionhearted, Tytan, and Raw Glory, and in the 2010s, he revisited classic Priest songs with former bandmates like K.K. Downing. His final performance was at the band’s 2022 Hall of Fame induction.
