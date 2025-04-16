Born in Portadown, Northern Ireland, Binks started drumming at age five. He moved to London in 1972, where he played for artists like Eric Burdon, and scored hits with the pop band Fancy. It was through his work with Deep Purple’s Roger Glover that Binks was introduced to Judas Priest in 1977.

Binks made his mark on Stained Class, even earning a writing credit for “Beyond the Realms of Death”, where he came up with the song’s iconic guitar riff. As Binks recalled in a 2017 interview, “All the songs Priest had been writing were ‘up tempo,’ and they ‘needed to introduce some light and shade with a big rock ballad that started softly with acoustic guitar and built up to an explosive metal riff.’”

He also contributed to Killing Machine, which featured the anthem “Take On the World”, showcasing his memorable drumming style. “The rhythm is just multi-tracked foot stomps and hands slapped on thighs for the backbeat, but it worked so brilliantly,” he said.

Despite his success with the band, tensions with Judas Priest’s manager led to Binks’ departure. He later performed with bands like Lionhearted, Tytan, and Raw Glory, and in the 2010s, he revisited classic Priest songs with former bandmates like K.K. Downing. His final performance was at the band’s 2022 Hall of Fame induction.