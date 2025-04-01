Get ready to move, groove, and blast off into another dimension — genre-bending funk powerhouse Lettuce are finally heading Down Under, locking in their first-ever Australian tour for October 2025.

Announced today by Bluesfest Tours, the six-piece jam juggernaut will hit 170 Russell in Melbourne on October 24th as part of the Melbourne International Jazz Festival, before bringing the funk fire to The Metro Theatre in Sydney on October 25th for an intimate headline show.

Formed at Boston’s prestigious Berklee College of Music in the early ‘90s, Lettuce have spent decades forging a sound that’s impossible to box in — fusing deep-pocket funk with jazz virtuosity, hip-hop attitude, psychedelic soul, and hard-hitting rock. Think Herbie Hancock jamming with Parliament-Funkadelic and J Dilla in the back room of a Brooklyn warehouse party.

With a reputation as one of the most exciting live acts, Lettuce aren’t just a band — they’re an experience. Their shows are known for spontaneous improvisation, explosive musicianship, and the kind of crowd energy that feels more like a ritual than a gig. It’s no wonder they’ve earned a devoted global fanbase, Grammy recognition, and critical acclaim across eight studio albums, including the 2020 Grammy-nominated Elevate and their latest funk odyssey Unify, which features none other than Bootsy Collins.

Their Australian debut is a long-overdue treat for fans who’ve been waiting years to see the band’s famed live show up close. And with both shows likely to sell fast, this is a hot ticket for anyone even remotely into jazz, funk, or good vibes.

Sign up for pre-sale: bluesfesttours.com.au/presale

LETTUCE AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2025

PRE-SALE BEGINS: Thursday, April 3rd at 11am AEDT

GENERAL ON SALE: Friday, April 4th at 11am AEDT

Friday, October 24th

170 Russell, Melbourne (Melbourne International Jazz Festival)

Saturday, October 25th

The Metro Theatre, Sydney