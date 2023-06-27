Lewis Capaldi will no longer tour Australia and New Zealand this year.

Accompanied by special guest Noah Cyrus, Capaldi was due to tour the two countries in July, stopping at arenas in Sydney, Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Auckland and Wellington.

But after struggling through his set at Glastonbury over the weekend due to his Tourette’s Syndrome, the Scottish pop star has decided to take a step back from touring.

Capaldi revealed the news in a message posted to Instagram yesterday. “The fact that this probably won’t come as a surprise doesn’t make it any easier to write, but I’m very sorry to let you know I’m going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future,” he wrote. “I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I’d hoped 3 weeks away would sort me out.

“But the truth is I’m still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order so that I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.”

Capaldi continued by apologising to fans who were eager to see him live this year. “I need to feel well to perform at the standard you deserve. Playing for you every night is all I’ve ever dreamed of so this has been the most difficult decision of my life. I’ll be back as soon as I possibly can.”

The Glastonbury heartwarmingly helped the singer finish his hit “Someone You Loved” during his Glastonbury appearance, and Capaldi made sure to recognise this in his social media message.

“Thank you to Glastonbury for having me, for singing along when I needed it and for all the amazing messages afterwards,” he added. “It really does mean the world.”

Capaldi was touring in support of his latest album, Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent, which was released on Friday, May 19th. The album topped charts around the world, including in the UK and Australia.

It was the eagerly-anticipated follow-up to his 2019 debut album, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, which reached number seven on the ARIA Albums Chart and was the best-selling album in the UK two years running. That album spawned the massive singles “Someone You Loved” and “Before You Go”, the former of which earned a nomination for Song of the Year at the Grammy Awards.