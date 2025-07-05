Lewis Capaldi has made a surprise appearance at Noah Kahan’s headline performance at BST Hyde Park on Friday night.

Capaldi ran on stage as the stage was plunged into darkness halfway through the penultimate song of the London set, “Northern Attitude.” Revealing himself to an almighty roar from the crowd, the pair then completed the track while wearing matching Chelsea FC shirts.

Capaldi was the third surprise guest of the night, following appearances by Gracie Abrams and Gigi Perez. It marks Kahan’s meteoric rise to fame following his Grammy-nominated 2022 album Stick Season and the single of the same name.

Capaldi’s appearance came after his emotional return to Glastonbury two years after cancelling his tour following a difficult set at the festival. The beloved Scottish singer-songwriter battled with Tourette’s during the 2023 set, announcing soon after that all upcoming tour dates were cancelled to focus on his mental and physical well-being.

“I’m not going to say much up here today, because if I do, I’ll probably start crying. it’s just amazing to be here with you all, and I can’t thank you enough for coming out and coming to see me,” he told the crowd. “Second time’s the charm on this one.”

“I thought maybe this return wouldn’t happen. Genuinely from the bottom of my heart it means the fucking world. I’m back, baby!”

He added that he was back to “finish what I couldn’t finish.”

Capaldi’s now honouring that with a run of UK and Ireland dates for September, including shows in Sheffield, Aberdeen, Glasgow, London, Manchester, Birmingham, Nottingham, Cardiff, and Dublin. Capaldi also hinted at a potential Australian tour during a TikTok livestream on July 2nd.

When asked if he was coming Down Under, Capaldi said: “I don’t know, maybe just stay tuned, my friend, keep a keen eye on social media, perhaps in the near future.”