Lewis Capaldi has revealed the support acts for his upcoming Australia and New Zealand tour.

The Scottish pop superstar is heading Down Under next month, playing shows in Christchurch, Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth through November and December (see full dates below).

These dates will be Capaldi’s first time performing in Australasia since Falls Festival in 2019/20, and his Auckland Town Hall show in 2019.

At Capaldi’s forthcoming Aotearoa shows, rising star Jude Kelly, who previously featured in Rolling Stone AU/NZ, will act as support.

Joining Capaldi across all tour shows is his friend Aaron Rowe, while Central Coast musician Fletcher Kent will provide support at all Australian shows.

Capaldi heavily hinted at plans for an Australia tour during a previous TikTok livestream. When asked whether he planned to visit these shores for a tour, he teased: “I don’t know, maybe just stay tuned, my friend, keep a keen eye on social media, perhaps in the near future.”

Capaldi made a triumphant return to Glastonbury this year, returning to the iconic festival’s stage two years after he last performed there in 2023. That set saw him lose his voice and battle pronounced tics brought on by Tourette’s syndrome, which he was diagnosed with in 2022. Soon after, Capaldi announced he would take a break from touring to focus on his mental and physical health.

Back at Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage, Capaldi told the crowd he was there to “finish what I couldn’t finish.” He arrived shortly before 5pm and opened with “Before You Go”, followed by fan favourites “Grace” and “Bruises” from his 2019 debut album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent. He also debuted a new song, “Survive”, in which he reflects on the challenges of the past two years.

“I’m not going to say much up here today, because if I do, I’ll probably start crying,” he told the crowd. “It’s just amazing to be here with you all, and I can’t thank you enough for coming out and coming to see me. Second time’s the charm on this one.”

Lewis Capaldi 2025 Australia & New Zealand Tour

With special guests Aaron Rowe, Fletcher Kent, Jude Kelly

Ticket information available via secretsounds.com

All dates sold out

Sunday, November 30th

Wolfbrook Arena, Christchurch, NZ

Tuesday, December 2nd

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ

Thursday, December 4th

Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, December 6th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, December 7th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Tuesday, December 9th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, December 10th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, December 12th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, December 13th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne



Monday, December 15th

Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Wednesday, December 17th

RAC Arena, Perth, WA