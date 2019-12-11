Fans of Liam Gallagher have undoubtedly been left fuming, with the rock icon’s Melbourne gig being cut short due to curfew.

If you’ve been following Liam Gallagher’s recent trek around Australia, you’d likely be aware by now that his sets can become a little bit lengthy.

After all, following a main set of new and old classics, two encores have been typically taking place as fans are then sent out into the night with the iconic strains of ‘Cigarettes & Alcohol’.

However, fans at Gallagher’s recent Melbourne gig are livid, with the evening being cut short mid-song due to the implementation of a “tight curfew”.

Beginning his headline slot a few minutes before the scheduled time of 9:45pm on Wednesday night, Liam Gallagher took to the stage to dish out a run of his finest works.

However, following a performance of Oasis’ 1995 classic ‘Morning Glory’, the Mancunian rocker noted that he’d have to power through the evening’s setlist, lest the enforcement of a “tight curfew” cut things short.

“They’re all going, ‘oh, you’ve got a tight curfew’, and I said ‘well, what the fuck’s a tight curfew, man?'” Gallagher explained to the crowd. “We either come to do the fucking gig or we don’t, you know what I mean?

“We don’t travel all across the world for a ‘tight fucking curfew’, man.”

Inspiring a chorus of boos and jeers from fans, Gallagher powered on, with the regular encore being shuffled around a little bit to accomodate the impending 11pm deadline.

After kicking things off with Oasis’ ‘Acquiesce’ and ‘Roll With It’ the usual closer of ‘Cigarettes & Alcohol’ was brought forward, before the rocker noted we were now faced with a choice; either 1994’s ‘Supersonic’, or the seven-and-a-half minute ‘Champagne Supernova’.

“Right then, you’ve got a choice,” Gallagher explained, before (presumably) adding a bit of hyperbole into the situation. “We’ve got the fuckin’ police here getting on our case saying ‘you’ve got to get off the stage’.”

Appearing to receive the go-ahead from the sound technician offstage, brevity won out and Gallagher jumped into a rendition of ‘Supersonic’, managing to only get past the first chorus before the power was cut, rendering microphones and instruments useless.

While Gallagher and fans attempted to continue the tune with no instrumental backing, a furious and frustrated Gallagher left the stage as the house lights came up and fans exited the venue.

Well that was a load of wank getting cut off last song we weren’t that bad I’ve heard worse any ways thems the rules you still smashed it Melbourne biblical stay young stay safe LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 11, 2019





We still sang it anyway x pic.twitter.com/M89wzJvyvE — jem (@i_am_super_kool) December 11, 2019

I’m shocked. It was so disrespectful with you and the crowd — Mirella.Stivani (@StivaniMirella) December 11, 2019

Elton John across the park. 11:15 finish — Christopher Bawden 🇦🇺 (@bawdz) (@bawdzisnaughty) December 11, 2019

Taking to Instagram soon after the incident, Liam Gallagher was quick to express his disappointment.

“Well that was a load of wank,” he began. “Getting cut off last song we weren’t that bad I’ve heard worse any ways thems the rules you still smashed it Melbourne biblical.”

Although it appears that fans performed an a capella rendition of ‘Champagne Supernova’ in solidarity as they exited the venue, one fan noted that the Elton John concert which took place at the adjacent Rod Laver Arena didn’t wrap up until 11:15pm.

Over on Facebook though, the official Margaret Court Arena page has been flooded with comments from people slamming the 11pm curfew and the decision to cut an international act’s set short.

While one user noted that the venue is an “absolute joke for live music”, another added that “even Margaret Court herself would be offended by this.”

Others were quick to note how disrespectful it was to both Liam Gallagher and the fans who had paid money to see the musician performing live, while another user claims they were told by staff that the decision to cut the sound was Gallagher’s alone – despite footage of the frustrated rocker suggesting otherwise.

While Margaret Court Arena have not made any comment regarding their curfew, it does raise the question as to how concerts in a global music city like Melbourne can continue to take place if such restrictions are placed on performers.

UPDATE 12/12: Liam Gallagher has since taken to Twitter to note the consequences of playing overtime, explaining that a fine of $250k was on the table.

“250 thousand dollar fine if we played over the curfew last night,” he explained. “250 thousand dollars 250 thousand dollars

“I mean those tunes are biblical and I’m the fucking biblical brother but c’mon that’s a fucking piss take who ever made that rule needs to stop smoking SPICE.”

250 thousand dollar fine if we played over the curfew last night 250 thousand dollars 250 thousand dollars I mean those tunes are biblical and I’m the fucking biblical brother but c’mon that’s a fucking piss take who ever made that rule needs to stop smoking SPICE — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) December 11, 2019

