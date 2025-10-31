Liam Gallagher has called out a concertgoer who launched a flare at Oasis‘ first Australian show in Melbourne on Friday night.

According to news.com.au, two flares were launched into the Marvel Stadium crowd while the band were performing “Champagne Supernova”. The incident did not stop the show.

PR confirmed to Tone Deaf that no injuries were reported from the flare.

Gallagher took to X on Saturday morning to address the matter.

“To the massive CUNT who launched that flare into the crowd last night at the gig in Melbourne you are 1 seriously fucked up individual and you will get yours trust me,” he wrote.

Definitely a Cu*t move pic.twitter.com/Hjgd211bng — John Luke (@yesknow) October 31, 2025 Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Rolling Stone AU/NZ was at one of their hometown shows at Heaton Park, which was an understandably unforgettable occasion.

“Forget the rumours. Oasis are back. From what we’re seeing on stage, Noel and Liam are absolutely on the same page and there’s no reason to believe they’re going anywhere anytime soon,” the review reads.

Few tours come close to the excitement of the reunited Oasis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rolling Stone AU/NZ (@rollingstoneaus)

Soon after Noel and Liam Gallagher split the band in 2009, their relationship turned sour, then legal, and the Manchester rockers moved forward with successful projects of their own. With monotonous regularity, stories would appear that the brothers had buried the hatchet, but on each occasion, the tales had no substance.

During their reign in the UK no one could touch Oasis. Their album sales, box office and rock ‘n’ roll swagger was unbeatable. In the UK, the rock band has an impeccable chart record. All seven of their studio albums hit No. 1 on the Official UK Chart, as did their 2010 hits compilation, Time Flies 1994-2009 – for a total of eight leaders.

The love affair is strong in Australia, where “Wonderwall” came in at #1 on triple j’s Hottest 100 songs of the past 20 years, which counted down in 2013, and the song was voted #1 on the “Hottest 100” for 1995. (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? is certified eight-times platinum in Australia, having clocked up four consecutive weeks at No. 1 and No. 24 consecutive weeks in the top 10.