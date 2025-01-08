This week, a supposedly ‘leaked’ setlist started making the rounds on social media, as reported by Daily Mail. But with the long-awaited UK reunion tour still a few months off—kicking off in July—should we really be taking this list seriously just yet?
The rumoured set opens with “Acquiesce”—the only track to feature both Noel and Liam—before diving into classics like “Supersonic”, “Morning Glory”, “Rock ‘n’ Roll Star”, and “Champagne Supernova”
Curiously absent? “Wonderwall.” Despite being the band’s biggest hit (with over 2.2 billion Spotify streams and their only US Billboard Hot 100 Top 40 entry), the 1995 anthem still seems like a strong contender for the encore.
Liam Gallagher, always the candid showman, added fuel to the fire when a fan asked about the leaked list. ‘It’s not far off,’ he replied, sending fans into overdrive. And, in classic Liam fashion, he stirred the pot further when asked who’d be opening the band’s Australian shows, quipping: ‘Kylie.’ A joke? Probably. But can you imagine Kylie Minogue opening the show?”
It’s not far off
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 7, 2025
Kylie
Love Classic Rock?
Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) January 7, 2025
Speaking of Australia, Oasis’ return Down Under is already shaping up to be legendary. As exclusively confirmed by Rolling Stone AU/NZ last October, the tour was initially scheduled for just two shows—Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on October 31st and Sydney’s Accor Stadium on November 7th—both venues have now added second dates due to demand. Oasis will take the stage again in Melbourne on November 1st and 4th and Sydney on November 8th.
Australia has always shown the band plenty of love. “Wonderwall” was crowned #1 on triple j’s “Hottest 100 of the Past 20 Years” in 2013 and topped the 1995 Hottest 100 countdown. Meanwhile, their iconic album “(What’s the Story) Morning Glory?” is certified eight-times platinum in Australia, with an incredible 24 consecutive weeks in the top 10.
As for Liam and Noel? The famously feuding brothers are keeping quiet about the reunion. When a fan asked Liam on X (formerly Twitter) about a joint interview, his reply was blunt: “We’re not doing any.” He later elaborated, tweeting, “We don’t want to do interviews ‘cause we’re scared of the media asking intrusive questions and trying to pick holes in our relationship.”