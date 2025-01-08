This week, a supposedly ‘leaked’ setlist started making the rounds on social media, as reported by Daily Mail. But with the long-awaited UK reunion tour still a few months off—kicking off in July—should we really be taking this list seriously just yet?

The rumoured set opens with “Acquiesce”—the only track to feature both Noel and Liam—before diving into classics like “Supersonic”, “Morning Glory”, “Rock ‘n’ Roll Star”, and “Champagne Supernova”

Curiously absent? “Wonderwall.” Despite being the band’s biggest hit (with over 2.2 billion Spotify streams and their only US Billboard Hot 100 Top 40 entry), the 1995 anthem still seems like a strong contender for the encore.

Liam Gallagher, always the candid showman, added fuel to the fire when a fan asked about the leaked list. ‘It’s not far off,’ he replied, sending fans into overdrive. And, in classic Liam fashion, he stirred the pot further when asked who’d be opening the band’s Australian shows, quipping: ‘Kylie.’ A joke? Probably. But can you imagine Kylie Minogue opening the show?”