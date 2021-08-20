Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher has announced he has “two new albums” in the works.

Speaking with Absolute Radio, Liam gave fans an insight on the progress of his upcoming work, telling host Dave Berry: “I’ve kind of got two albums on the go.”

“I’ve got like one that’s a bit mad and one that’s a bit more like kind of whatever normal is, a bit more classic. So, we’re just going to wait and see which one we should put out, you know what I mean?

“But I’ve been busy, man, so I can’t wait. Just got to get these gigs out of the way and next year gonna proper own it!”

Gallagher first gave us a taste of his solo work with his 2017 debut As You Were, followed by Why Me? Why Not which arrived in 2019.

Gallagher also released his single ‘All You’re Dreaming Of’ late last year.

It comes following comments from the singer last September, where he revealed that fans could expect his third solo album at some point in 2021.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Nxt year but I’ll give you a little tune this year to cheer youse up — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) September 1, 2020

When a fan on Twitter asked Gallagher whether LP3 would be “coming out this year or next year”, the rocker responded, “Nxt year but I’ll give you a little tune this year to cheer youse up.”

When another fan asked if Gallagher was more excited for his Reading & Leeds 2021 headline set or releasing his third album, he replied, “Both.”

More recently, Liam made his live return with a performance for NHS workers at London’s O2 Arena, marking the first public gig from the former Oasis singer in 18 months.

Gallagher paid tribute to the “very sophisticated crowd” of NHS workers, hailing the “doctors, nurses and drug dealers” as “my kind of people”.

Check out Liam Gallagher performing at London’s O2 Arena: