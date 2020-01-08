Liam Gallagher has taken to Twitter to make a couple of bold claims regarding his solo career, and the future of Oasis.

Earlier today, Gallagher announced that he plans to retire as a solo artist after the release of his third album. “After album no3 I’m gonna split up with myself I just don’t think I’ll be able to work with myself any longer I can write what I like and so can he but I think it’s for the best,” he wrote.

Prior to the announcement that he plans to retire as a solo musician, Liam toyed with the idea of an Oasis reunion. “I intend to retire as solo artist after album no3 as I have just had a call from my brother begging me to start oasis again in 2022 if you believe in life after love c’mon you know LG x,” he shared.

We’ve all learnt to take everything that Liam Gallagher says with a grain of salt. Though we wouldn’t put it past him to drop news of the most hotly anticipated reunion with this level of brilliant apathy.

In other news, a few days ago Liam Gallagher teased that he was considering releasing a track ‘The World’s In Need’, which didn’t make the cut on his second album, Why Me, Why Not?.

“I wrote a song last year called The worlds in need -/:;(£)( might have to release it doesn’t matter if it’s out of tune as it’s true c’mon you know LG x,” he shared on Twitter.

He then shared a glimpse of the tracks lyrics, writing: “It’s calling me it’s calling you listen up let’s get to you know I need a sign for peace of mind the worlds in need send gods speed c’mon you know LFUKING x (sic)”.

