Lil Nas X is set to release a children’s book early next year to help children learn their ABC’s and other important values.

According to the Cookie Monster, “C is for Cookie.” According to some with a lewder turn of phrase, “C is for something else.” Now Lil Nas X has his own version.

The hip-hop star announced on Tuesday (September 15th) that he’s releasing a children’s book titled C is for Country, marking a departure from songwriting. “M is for multi-disciplinary artist”, seemingly.

Modestly calling it “the best kids book of all time,” Lil Nas X says the book will be available on January 5th of next year, published through Random House Kids.

i’m dropping the best kids book of all time soon! C IS FOR COUNTRY, out January 5, 2021 from @randomhousekids. I can’t wait to share it with you all. You can pre-order it right here!!!: https://t.co/lLqM4CqXA5 pic.twitter.com/h0hhnlvPTO — nope (@LilNasX) September 15, 2020

He’ll play a prominent role in the actual book, according to the publisher’s website. He will accompany Panini the Pony “on a joyous journey through the alphabet from sunup to sundown.”

The name presumably Panini presumably comes from his song of the same name. That was released after his single ‘Old Town Road’ was the surprise smash hit of 2019 (and one of the most iconic tracks of the last decade).

The Grammy-winning song spent a lengthy 19 weeks at number one on the Billboard 200 chart. The collaboration with Billy Ray Cyrus – of all people – dominated the online cultural sphere for an entire summer.

The book is illustrated by Theodore Taylor III, and its cover features Lil Nas X in a characteristically riotously colourful outfit, holding a guitar and riding his horse.

The illustrated book is being geared towards children aged three to seven. It will contain many small surprises for Lil Nas X fans and “is a celebration of song and the power inside us all,” according to Random House Kids.

It will also educate children on the ABC’s through various country-themed objects such as cowboy hats and animals typically found on the farm.

If you have a child who might enjoy this, or if you’re unashamedly interested yourself, C is for Country is currently available to pre-order online here.