Lil Nas X was hospitalised early Thursday morning following a concerning incident in Studio City, Los Angeles, where he was found wandering the streets in his underwear before reportedly charging at police officers.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that officers responded to multiple calls from concerned witnesses about a naked man walking down Ventura Boulevard at approximately 5:50 a.m.

Video footage obtained by TMZ shows the 26-year-old rapper walking along the street in his underwear, speaking incoherently to the person filming and making erratic comments about a party before mimicking ballroom movements.

According to police reports, the situation escalated when the man charged at officers as they attempted to approach him. He was subsequently handcuffed and transported to a local hospital for medical treatment related to a possible overdose. The rapper, whose real name is Montero Hill, remains hospitalised and could potentially face criminal charges pending the investigation’s outcome.

The incident followed a series of bizarre social media posts on Lil Nas X’s Instagram account.

Two days prior to the hospitalisation, he had deleted all previous posts from his profile. On Wednesday, he began sharing unreleased music over mirror selfies, artwork, and images of what appeared to be clutter in his home. His Instagram display name had been changed to “QUEEN MADELINE” during this period.

This marks the second reported hospitalisation for the “Old Town Road” artist this year. In April, Lil Nas X shared a video from a hospital bed, revealing he had suffered from partial facial paralysis, though he never publicly disclosed the cause of that medical episode.

The rapper’s last full-length project was 2021’s Montero, which followed the massive success of his breakthrough single “Old Town Road” and the subsequent mixtape 7. He had been teasing a new album titled Dreamboy for release this year, beginning with the 2024 single “Light Again!”, though no official release date has been confirmed.