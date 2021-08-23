Lil Nas X has been named the Chief Impact Officer at Taco Bell.

As reported by Billboard, the new role and title serves as a creative partnership of sorts, as Nas will be combining the chain’s food with the facets of music and philanthropy.

He’ll be cooking up a new menu of activities and collaborations, along with an exclusive experience to tie in with the releasing of his upcoming album: Montero.

In addition, alongside the Taco Bell Foundation, the ‘INDUSTRY BABY’ artist will also be recognising and rewarding young creatives through the Live Más Scholarship.

To start things off, Nas will be starring in the chain’s breakfast campaign.

Taco Bell’s CEO, Mark King issued a statement on the new venture, sharing that Nas “knows the job”.

King said, “Lil Nas X knows the job, the experience and the culture Taco Bell creates for its fans – including its people. This unique partnership will deliver on more than just marketing, allowing us to tap into the genius of Lil Nas X to inspire our team members and align with our commitment to unlocking opportunities for young people.”

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

What does he mean by saying that Nas knows the job? Well, it means pretty much what you think it does.

Throwing it back to 2017, before Nas had internationally renowned hit songs, he actually worked at a Taco Bell restaurant in Atlanta.

And now in 2021, his experience transcends this, as the Senior VP of brand partnership from Columbia Records, Jennifer Frommer points out Nas’ “expertise in understanding social media and youth culture alongside his skills in creating great music makes this partnership with Taco Bell exciting, brave and one of the most innovative campaigns.”

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.