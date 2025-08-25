Lil Nas X has pleaded not guilty to four felony charges following an incident in Los Angeles that resulted in his arrest last Friday morning.

The musician, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, appeared in a Los Angeles court on Monday, August 26th, where he was formally arraigned on charges stemming from an alleged altercation with police officers (as per Rolling Stone).

The charges against Hill include three counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office. The court proceedings saw the judge set bail at $75,000, whilst also ordering Hill to attend four narcotics anonymous meetings weekly or participate in outpatient treatment as conditions of his release.

The arrest occurred in the early hours of Friday morning around 6am local time, when Hill was discovered walking along Ventura Boulevard in Studio City wearing only underwear and white cowboy boots.

Video footage of the incident, obtained by TMZ, appeared to show Hill speaking incoherently to the person filming him. According to police reports, when officers arrived at the scene to address the situation, Hill allegedly “charged” at them during their attempt to engage with him.

Following the confrontation with police, Hill was initially transported to a nearby hospital due to concerns about a possible overdose. He remained at the medical facility for several hours before being transferred to jail, where he spent the weekend until his court appearance on Monday.

The arrest came amid concerning behaviour from Hill on social media platforms. In the days leading up to the incident, he had deleted all previous posts from his Instagram account before sharing a series of unusual content. These posts included unreleased musical material alongside mirror selfies, artwork, and images showing piles of items scattered throughout what appeared to be his residence.

This recent hospitalisation marks the second time this year that Hill has required medical attention. In April, he shared a video from a hospital bed, revealing that he had experienced partial facial paralysis. However, he never publicly disclosed the underlying cause of that medical incident, leaving fans and media to speculate about his health condition.