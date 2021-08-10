Lil Nas X has revealed plans to return to his “cowboy era” once his “gay era” is complete.

The rapper took to Twitter to hint at what may be ahead in his future, saying: “after i drop the album i will be finish with my gay era and returning to my cowboy era.”

The “cowboy era” that Nas X is referring to saw the release of his debut single ‘Old Town Road’, which went on to become certified 14 times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America, the highest certification in the history of the institution.

On top of that, he also dropped the tracks ‘Panini’ and ‘Rodeo’ featuring Cardi B within the same period.

Meanwhile, his “gay era” has so far led to the release of hits like ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ and ‘Industry Baby’, which both reached the Billboard Top 10.

In other news, Lil Nas X recently opened up to Out magazine about the challenges he faced growing up as a gay Black man in the American south.

“Growing up in the Atlanta area, I [saw] a lot of microaggressions towards homosexuality,” he said.

“Little things like going into an IHOP and hearing one of your family members say ‘look at those faggots’ to two people eating or even just a small [statement like] ‘boys don’t cry.’ Little shit like living in the hood, not being super into sports, and then having to go outside and pretend that I was.”

“[I remember] pushing that part of myself in more and more, almost convincing myself that it’s not even actually there.”

He continued on to explain that he felt emotionally distant from his family from a young age and had to “lift [himself] up.”

“Growing up, I didn’t realize it, but I’ve always been kind of my own hand on my own shoulder,” he said. “I had to lift myself up when I was down, from fucking 9 years old, because I don’t feel like me and my dad ever had a super emotional connection after he got custody of me and my brother, and I didn’t really get that with my mom and my siblings,” he said.

