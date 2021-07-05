Lil Uzi Vert has been accused of hitting and pointing a gun at his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Byrd, during an altercation with rapper SAINt JHN in Los Angeles.

As TMZ report, Lil Uzi Vert allegedly confronted Saint Jhn at Dialog Café in West Hollywood after finding out he was planning to meet with Byrd. The interaction reportedly escalated to a physical altercation.

Sources connected with Brittany Byrd told TMZ that she and SAINt JHN were meeting to discuss a business project. The report details that Uzi got out of his Cadillac Escalade and approached the table to confront JHN. Uzi allegedly flashed the handle of his gun, and bystanders began to flee the scene fearing a shootout.

Brittany proceeded to get up from the table and approached Lil Uzi Vert, he responded by allegedly pushing the gun into her stomach and striking her. Brittany reportedly filed a police report following the altercation.

According to her manager, Brianna, “Uzi has been stalking Brittany since they broke up.”

Brianna continued. “Uzi is toxic and mentally and physically abusive. He has been for years.” Neither Uzi nor Jhn has publicly commented on the incident.

Lil Uzi Vert made headlines last month after removing a $24 million teardrop diamond he had implanted on his forehead. The Eternal Awake rapper had the custom pink Elliot Eliantte diamond surgically implanted on his forehead back in January.

“I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now,” Uzi shared at the time. “This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. A lot of M’s in my face.”

Mere days after getting the rock implanted, Lil Uzi Vert revealed that the diamond incision was starting to bleed and that he would have to have it removed.