Mere years into his career, US hip-hop artist Lil Xan has announced he’s quitting making rap music in order to focus on other ventures.

For those invested in the Soundcloud rap scene, the name Lil Xan will undoubtedly be a familiar one to you.

Having released a handful of EPs since entering the music world in 2015, his debut album Total Xanarchy saw the artist share singles like ‘Betrayed’, and even visiting Australia for the 2018 edition of Splendour In The Grass.

However, outside of the music world, we’ve also seen Lil Xan embroiled in all manner of strange headlines.

While he was famously hospitalised for eating too many Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, questions were raised about the legitimacy of his fiancée’s miscarriage, while he was also filmed pulling a gun on a man who criticised the rapper’s comments on Tupac Shakur.

Now, it appears as though he’s putting this all behind him to quite the rap game.

Check out Lil Xan’s announcement:

Taking to his Instagram story recently, XXL Mag reports that Lil Xan announced his plans to abandon the music side of his career in order to work on what may be more lucrative avenues.

“I quit rapping and I’m only gonna focus on moving forward with the Xanarchy clothing line and brand [too],” the now-former rapper explained.

Having launched his Xanarchy clothing line back in 2017, Lil Xan seems to be doing well enough for this to serve as a more favourable career move than continuing to write and record new music.

Of course, this news was promptly met with derision over on Reddit’s r/HipHopHeads community, with one user sarcastically noting “First 2pac now this”.

However, the status of any unreleased music remains unclear at the current time. While the artist revealed back in 2018 that his new record would be titled Be Safe, recent reports revealed that his new album had been retitled When September Ends.

Despite being given a tentative release date of 2020, it’s unknown whether fans will get to hear the album, or whether it has been shelved indefinitely.

Check out ‘Betrayed’ by Lil Xan: