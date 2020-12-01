Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Every time I announce a festival I have to pinch myself to know that it’s real. Wildlands Festival has unveiled its 2021 lineup and it’s chock-a-block with the finest names in Australian music.

Taking place over two days at Brisbane Showgrounds between March 6th and 7th — with tickets being sold for each event separately. The limited-capacity single-stage event is the perfect homecoming celebration of Aussie music.

“After such a tough year for our entire industry, it’s so great to be able to announce events again in an evolved format so we can all enjoy live music at a summer festival. Beyond excited with the great Australian talent we’re going to have perform in March,” shares Festival Director, Saran Bajaj.

Leading the charge is electronic royalty, Golden Features, who will no doubt incite only the most hectic of vibes. He’ll be joined by ARIA-nominated Northern Beaches sweethearts Lime Cordiale, beloved twin power-duo Cosmo’s Midnight, pop stalwarts The Veronicas, festival favourite What’s So Not, and so, so many more stars of the Australian music scene.

Tickets for Wildlands Festival go on sale to the general public at 12 pm on Friday, December 4th. However, given the limited capacity, we recommend registering for the presale. Presale registrations close at 12pm on Thursday, December 3rd.

You can find the lineup in all its glory below, as well as relevant ticket information.

Wildlands Festival

Register for presale: https://www.wildlandsfestival.com.au

Presale registrations close – 12pm AEST Thursday 3rd December

Presale tickets on sale – 5pm AEST Thursday 3rd December

General Public on sale – 12pm AEST Friday 4th December

*alphabetical order

Day 1 (Saturday 6 March 2021)

ChillinIT

Golden Features

Godlands

Lastlings

Lime Cordiale

LUUDE

Sophiegrophy

Spacey Jane

Willaris. K

Day 2 (Sunday 7 March 2021)

CHOOMBA

Cosmo’s Midnight

Eves Karydas

SAFIA

Sycco

Torren Foot

Triple One

The Veronicas

What So Not