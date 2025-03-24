Lime Cordiale aren’t slowing down in 2025.

Following the announcement of a regional tour, the indie-pop sibling duo is raising the stakes with a symphonic twist. They’re joining forces with some of Australia’s top symphony orchestras for the ‘Lime Cordiale with the Symphony Orchestras’ tour.

Expect their full catalogue reimagined with a symphonic twist – and over 80 musicians on stage.

“With a cello-playing mum, we grew up playing classical clarinet and trumpet,” says Lime Cordiale. “The band came together while Oli was studying at the Conservatorium, and playing in concert bands and orchestras was a big part of Lime Cordiale’s beginnings.”

“This is a major bucket-list tick for us. It’s scary and intimidating, but our inner band nerds are all for it! We can’t wait to dive into some epic orchestral arrangements of our songs.”

The tour kicks off on August 27 at Wrest Point with the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra, with stops in Melbourne on September 11 and 12, Brisbane on September 27, and Sydney from October 16 to 18. The tour wraps up in Perth in November. See full dates and get tickets here.

Earlier this month, the duo announced ‘The Love Is Off The Table’ regional tour, supporting their latest album. The tour hits 13 stops down the East Coast. Get tickets here.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

After the success of their #1 ARIA album Enough of the Sweet Talk, Lime Cordiale’s latest release earned a spot on our 50 Best Australian Albums of 2024 list. And it’s no surprise – when you get a five-star review like this, you know you’re on the right track:

“As purveyors of breezy indie-pop with subversive lyrical undertones, expectations were high for Lime Cordiale’s third effort… Paired with bouncy guitar melodies, warbly synths and spiralling horn celebrations from the multi-instrumentalists, this record feels like liberation.”

The review went on to say, “Lime Cordiale have had their sound honed for some time; but an album that can make you cry-dance in your living room is the ultimate flex.”

Rolling Stone AU/NZ’s review of their 2024 Melbourne show praised: “Lime Cordiale’s playground attitude was infectious, making the cavernous arena feel much smaller. The duo’s casual (but light) swearing and friendly jabs only enhanced the overall atmosphere, encouraging the crowd to drop their shoulders and get in on the fun. ”