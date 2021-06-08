Lindsey Buckingham has announced his first self-titled solo album in a decade, plus dates for a new 2021 tour!

Former Fleetwood Mac member Lindsey Buckingham has announced his first solo album in a decade. The self-titled Lindsey Buckingham arrives in September of this year, just in time for Buckingham to hit the road on a new US tour. Yep, it’s looking busy for the singer-songwriter.

Buckingham has already given us a preview of what we can look forward to, releasing the first single ‘I Don’t Mind’. In a statement confirming the release, Buckingham said ‘I Don’t Mind’ is about ‘the challenges couples face in long-term relationships’.

“Over time, two people inevitably find the need to augment their initial dynamic with one of flexibility, an acceptance of each others’ flaws, and a willingness to continually work on issues; it is the essence of a good long-term relationship. This song celebrates that spirit and discipline.” he said.

In context of the album overall, he states that he wanted to make ‘art more than pop’. “As you age, hopefully, you keep getting a little more grounded in the craft of what you’re doing. For me, getting older has probably helped to reinforce the innocence and the idealism that hopefully was always there.” he stated.

This will be Buckingham’s first solo release since 2011’s Seeds We Sow. It’s also his first since he was let go from Fleetwood Mac in 2018, following which he sued the band for ‘fiduciary duty, breach of oral contract and intentional interference with prospective economic advantage’, as reported by Rolling Stone at the time.

You can read more about this topic over at the Classic Rock Observer.

Check out ‘I Don’t Mind’ by Lindsey Buckingham: