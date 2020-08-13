Linkin Park announced a Hybrid Theory: 20th Anniversary Edition box set with a surprise release of their 1990-demo ‘She Couldn’t’.

After teasing plans to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their seminal album, Hybrid Theory, rockers Linkin Park have announced the release of a Hybrid Theory: 20th Anniversary Edition box set. To celebrate the news, the band also dropped an official demo of ‘She Couldn’t’.

This new collection will come armed with previously unreleased music by the band, “rarities, B-sides, DVDs” and among other things, 95+ minutes of BTS footage of the band in action. This “first-ever Hybrid Theory box set” will be available as a Super Deluxe Box, Vinyl Box Set, Deluxe CD, and Digital.

On the Super Deluxe Box will be three DVDs containing a plethora of unseen footage from the band. The box comes paired with 3 vinyl LPs: Hybrid Theory, Reanimation, and the Hybrid Theory EP, the latter being a 6-track LP with etching on side 2. The box also includes an 80-page illustrated book containing art and unseen photographs of the band, along with a poster of late vocalist Chester Bennington, and much more.

Released on October 24th, 2000, Linkin Park’s Hybrid Theory emerged as one of the seminal albums of the early 2000s. Apart from becoming the “best-selling album of 2001 in the US”, it also won Linkin Park their first Grammy Award for ‘Crawling’. Tracks like ‘In The End’ and ‘One Step Closer’ etched themselves indelibly into modern musical culture.

Earlier in July, band member Mike Shinoda talked about the album’s upcoming 20th anniversary as part of a Kerrang! Face-to-Face video.

“We’ve done our best to go to a lot of people who are family, in a sense, and say, ‘What do you think we should do? What would be a good celebration of Hybrid Theory?’ and try our best to do a bunch of those ideas.” Shinoda said.

The Hybrid Theory: 20th Anniversary Edition is out on Friday, October 9th, via Warner Records.

Check out ‘She Couldn’t’ by Linkin Park here: