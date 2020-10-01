Throughout October, Linkin Park will be celebrating the 20th anniversary of their groundbreaking debut album, Hybrid Theory.

On Friday, October 9th Linkin Park will release an expansive reissue of the record to commemorate the milestone.The limited-edition deluxe box set will see a trove of hard-to-find material spread over 5 CDs, 4 LPs, and 3 DVDs, an 80-page book, oversize poster, 3 lithographs, replica tour laminate, 2-track street team cassette sampler, and a download card.

In the leadup to the release, the band have been sharing new content, delving into the mythos and stories from their first record, as well as unearthing content from the archives. They’ve now shared an early demo version of beloved album cut, ‘In The End’, and it’s a helluva lot different to the version we’re used to.

The demo, released under ‘The Untitled’ prior to the 2000 release of Hybrid Theory, initially resurfaced online back in 2009. It later appeared on the fan club exclusive release. Whilst Chester’s vocals are much the same, the lyrics to Shinoda’s raps are distinctly different.

“These were the original verse lyrics that I wrote for this song and the original melody in the bridge. I remember putting this together in our rehearsal studio on Hollywood and Vine, working overnight in a room with no windows,” Shinoda revealed to afansite.” I had no idea what time of day it was; I just slept when I was tired, and worked on this song until it took shape. The first guy to hear it was Rob, who told me (I’m paraphrasing) that this was ‘exactly the kind of song he wanted us to write.’”

Check out ‘In The End (Demo)’ by Linkin Park:

In related news, Linkin Park recently revealed that they will finally be releasing ‘Pictureboard’ — a track that has long been a point of conversation amid fans for year but has never recieved an official release.

In a virtual press junket (via Loudwire) Mike Shinoda delved into the track, admitting that he finds it bizarre that it’s been surrounded by such hype despite only ever hearing it during an interlude at a festival the band played in 2000.

“There’s so many songs … why is there so much focus on this one? You’ve never even heard it,” he said. “The fans had even come up with a name for that performance.

“They made up their own name for that interlude and they were asking me about that interlude, and I was like, “You don’t understand. You guys made up the name. I don’t even know what song it is you guys are referring to.”