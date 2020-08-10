Linkin Park are gearing up for the celebrations around the 20th anniversary of their seminal album Hybrid Theory, and now we’ve got a glimpse at some of what could be in store.

Mike Shinoda shared a link to the band’s website in a tweet. The site has undergone a complete re-design, and now heading to linkinpark.com will send you to ‘Link Park’s Old Band Computer’.

With old-school pop-up windows that looks like something from an old Windows PC, the site has an “error” that then sends you to the following screen, complete with a Trash Bin, MailNet Client, WebMeeting, and more.

Having a look in the ‘Mail Client’, there’s a message from Mike Shinoda.

“Hey guys, I’m starting to go through old gear to see what I can dig up for the secret project we spoke about. Hoping I can find some good stuff in there. Still working on getting the old band computer figured out also. I’m copying the email on the computer so whoever is in there helping can stay up to date. More soon.”

Following that there is a response from drummer Rob Burbon which says My mom has boxes of stuff as well. I’m going to start sorting through that.”

LinkinPark.com

If you have a look in the trash bin, you’ll find some artwork dating back to their pre-Linkin Park days when they were known as Hybrid Theory.

Clicking on the Sasquatch Browser takes you to some early pics of the group, plus a news page with bits on an MTV Cribs episode, the MTV VMAs, a chat and their US Reading Festival performance with Eminem.

It looks to just be one part of the Hybrid Theory anniversary fun. In a recent interview, Shinoda revealed Linkin Park have been working with some of the key figures from the band’s history.

“We’ve done our best to go to a lot of people who are family, in a sense, and say, ‘What do you think we should do? What would be a good celebration of Hybrid Theory?’ and try our best to do a bunch of those ideas,” he said.

Check out ‘In The End’ by Linkin Park: