Linkin Park have announced some special pop-up shops as the band kicked off their Australia tour this week.

The US legends have confirmed that Melbourne fans will be able to head along to Oshi Gallery in Collingwood from March 7-10, while Sydney punters can check out Deus Ex Machina in Camperdown from March 13-16.

“Check the slides for locations, dates, and opening hours. Wristbands will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis and include assigned time slots,” Linkin Park announced this week.

“Once you’ve grabbed yours, simply return when your slot begins.”

The band kicked off the Australia and New Zealand tour in Brisbane on Tuesday night, where they’ll play again on Thursday, before moving on to Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney and Auckland.

The tour marks Linkin Park’s first visit to Australia and New Zealand since 2013, and the first since their revival with new vocalist Emily Armstrong. Their reunion tour began last year, despite some controversy involving late frontman Chester Bennington’s family and issues around Armstrong.

Armstrong was officially added to the band’s lineup last September. At their first performance with the new lineup, frontman Shinoda told the crowd: “We are thrilled to be back out here. It is not about erasing the past. It is about starting this new chapter into the future and coming out here for each and every one of you. We loved writing this music. We are very fuckin’ excited about the new record. So thank you guys very much. We had an incredible night with you.”

LINKIN PARK AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND 2026

Thursday, March 5th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane QLD

Sunday, March 8th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

Tuesday, March 10th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

Thursday, March 12th

AEC Arena, Adelaide SA

Saturday, March 14th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW

Sunday, March 15th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW

Wednesday, March 18th

Spark Arena, Auckland NZ