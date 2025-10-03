It’s the biggest release of Friday, October 3rd — no, not yet another Taylor Swift album, it’s Fred again.. and Amyl and the Sniffers’ electrifying collab.

“You’re a star” is a track from Fred again..’s new USB era, and it continues the superstar producer’s remarkable run of Aussie co-signs: he’s memorably worked with Shady Nasty and Angie McMahon in recent times.

His link-up with Amyl and the Sniffers has been on the horizon for a while.

Back in August, Fred again.. surprised fans at a show in Sheffield by bringing Amyl’s front woman Amy Taylor onstage. The appearance came the night before Amyl and the Sniffers played Leeds Festival as part of this year’s Reading & Leeds lineup.

Together, the pair debuted a full remix of the band’s track “Big Dreams”, from their latest album Cartoon Darkness. The reworked version forms part of Fred again..’s ongoing USB project, which he had been updating live on stream just a day before the Sheffield show.

Speaking to Rolling Stone AU/NZ last month, Taylor had high praise for Fred again.., comparing him to a Roald Dahl character.

“It’s really flattering, because I feel like — and I told him this too — Charlie in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. He’s Willy Wonka, and somehow I got a golden ticket to be a part of his world,” she said.

“He’s one of the best DJs in the world, and he’s such a nice dude, really friendly and enthusiastic, and the song is a massive banger. I love the remix, and it’s taken on a whole new feeling. It was really, really fun to be able to work with him.”

In other Amyl news, it was recently revealed that Taylor and co. have been nominated for an impressive six awards at the 2025 ARIAs, with the winners set to be revealed in November.

Fred again.. and Amyl and the Sniffers’ “you’re a star” is out now.