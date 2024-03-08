In an enthralling addition to the musical tapestry of 2024, Miller Roberts unveils her latest single,’Leonard Cohen’, a mesmerizing blend of folk storytelling and alternative pop innovation. The NSW-based multi-instrumentalist has once again captured the essence of emotional and musical complexity, inviting listeners into the depths of her artistry.

Produced by Jackson Barclay, ‘Leonard Cohen’ serves as a beacon of Miller’s evolving sound and artistic exploration. This single paves the way for her eagerly anticipated EP, ‘You Want It Darker, Too?’, slated for release later this year. Through ‘Leonard Cohen’, Miller navigates a spectrum of emotions, balancing the intimate and airy elements of her sound with a newfound pop sensibility. This bold fusion marks a significant evolution in her musical journey, hinting at the exciting directions her EP will explore.

The inspiration behind ‘Leonard Cohen’ is as profound as the song itself. Miller recounts a day spent in quarantine, cleaning her boyfriend’s apartment, when she stumbled upon a vinyl record by Leonard Cohen. Inside, a handwritten poem by a former girlfriend sparked a complex whirlwind of emotions, leading to the creation of this single. This personal anecdote underscores the song’s depth, weaving together themes of love, loss, and the lingering presence of the past.

With a significant following on streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music, Miller Roberts has established herself as a formidable presence in the music world. Her discography, marked by emotive lyrics and captivating melodies, has earned her spots on prestigious playlists and over 8 million collective streams. ‘All Over Again’, her most streamed single, highlights her ability to resonate with a wide audience, boasting over 4 million streams on Spotify alone.

Listen: Miller Roberts ‘Leonard Cohen’ recorded at Deerubbin Studio