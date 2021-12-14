Aussie metalcore icons The Amity Affliction are back with their final song of 2021, ‘Death Is all Around’.

The powerful new track arrives at the same as the release of the Queensland rocker’s limited-edition 7″ EP Somewhere Beyond the Blue. The EP features ‘Death is All Around’ alongside their other two singles of the year, ‘Like Love’ and ‘Give Up The Ghost’. You can find the full EP on their official website.

“We’re deep into a pandemic that won’t go away with lockdowns still happening here in Australia and no touring in sight, it’s a hopeless situation and one that inspired the lyrics in this song,” the band explained about ‘Death is All Around’.

“I am either head in the clouds / Or six feet underground / I just can’t get ahead of myself / When no one is around,” the stirring song begins. ‘Death is All Around’ boasts a potent blend of rough, rousing vocals and more melodic delivery.

Somewhere Beyond the Blue is The Amity Affliction’s first release since their seventh studio album, Everyone Loves You… Until You Leave Them, which came out in February 2020. It reached number two on the ARIA Album Chart, bringing to an end a run of four consecutive ARIA chart topping albums.

The band’s Ahren Stringer, meanwhile, is currently selling an NFT based on ‘Death is All Around’. “Get ready to step into the world of digital collectables all you heavy music fans!” the description reads on Serenade. The artwork was painted this year using pens and watercolour paint on watercolour paper.

Each NFT comes with a ‘physical’ digital print delivered to the auction winner. At the time of writing, the current highest bid is $112, with just over 5 days remaining.

Check out ‘Death is All Around’ by The Amity Affliction: