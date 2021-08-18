In January 2022, UNIFY will make its welcome return to Tarwin Meadows for a celebration of all things heavy music.
Next year’s installment of UNIFY will host an all-Australian lineup, shining a light on the surplus of homegrown Aussie talent. With headline performances from heavy stalwarts The Amity Affliction and Violent Soho.
UNIFY 2022 will take place at Tarwin Lower, South Gippsland, from Thursday 20 January to Sunday 23 January 2022. Given the current pandemic situation, UNIFY has also penciled in backup dates of Thursday 10 March to Sunday 13 March 2022 should the January dates need to move.
Tickets for all shows go on sale 12pm AEST today. You can find all the relevant information below.
UNIFY FOREVER 2022
20 – 23 January 2022*
Tarwin Lower, South Gippsland, VIC
*Back up weekend of 10 – 13 March 2022 penciled should January dates need to move
Tickets on sale 12pm AEST TODAY
unifygathering.com
The Amity Affliction
Violent Soho
Alpha Wolf
Banks Arcade
Bugs
Bloom
Dream On Dreamer
Gravemind
The Last Martyr
Ocean Grove
Plini
Pridelands
RedHook
Short Stack
Starve
Stepson
Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers
Teenage Joans
Thornhill
To Octavia
WAAX
Wildheart
Yours Truly
+ More to be announced
