In January 2022, UNIFY will make its welcome return to Tarwin Meadows for a celebration of all things heavy music.

Next year’s installment of UNIFY will host an all-Australian lineup, shining a light on the surplus of homegrown Aussie talent. With headline performances from heavy stalwarts The Amity Affliction and Violent Soho.

UNIFY 2022 will take place at Tarwin Lower, South Gippsland, from Thursday 20 January to Sunday 23 January 2022. Given the current pandemic situation, UNIFY has also penciled in backup dates of Thursday 10 March to Sunday 13 March 2022 should the January dates need to move.

Tickets for all shows go on sale 12pm AEST today. You can find all the relevant information below.

Check out ‘Drag The Lake’ by The Amity Affliction

UNIFY FOREVER 2022

20 – 23 January 2022*

Tarwin Lower, South Gippsland, VIC

*Back up weekend of 10 – 13 March 2022 penciled should January dates need to move

Tickets on sale 12pm AEST TODAY

unifygathering.com

The Amity Affliction

Violent Soho

Alpha Wolf

Banks Arcade

Bugs

Bloom

Dream On Dreamer

Gravemind

The Last Martyr

Ocean Grove

Plini

Pridelands

RedHook

Short Stack

Starve

Stepson

Teen Jesus & The Jean Teasers

Teenage Joans

Thornhill

To Octavia

WAAX

Wildheart

Yours Truly

+ More to be announced