Jack White is back, baby. The blues rocker has shared ‘Taking Me Back’, his first solo single in three years.

The single was first teased last weekend when it popped up in the new trailer for the video game Call of Duty: Vanguard, but it’s now fully here. White also released a stripped-back acoustic version of ‘Taking Me Back’ to accompany it (see below).

The single is a very Jack White affair: he produced the track, plays every instrument heard on it, and recorded it at his own Third Man Studios in Nashville, Tennessee.

We all know that White’s always been a bit of a blues rocker but he’s really laying it on thick in the promotion for this new single. The musician’s sporting a shocking head of blue hair, while blue is also the main colour in the artwork for ‘Taking Me Back’.

The former White Stripes man last released a solo album three years ago with 2018’2 Boarding House Reach. That was his third consecutive U.S. number one album following 2012’s Blunderbuss and 2014’s Lazaretto. It’s unclear yet if White’s new single signals any forthcoming album follow-up to Boarding House Reach.

White recently played a surprise show at his Third Man Records store in London. Playing on the rooftop, the guitarist powered through hits such as ‘Seven Nation Army’, ‘Dead Leaves And The Dirty Ground’, and ‘Steady, As She Goes’ by The Raconteurs.

He’s also launched a new website to promote his non-musical pursuits. Jack White Art & Design shows off all of his other creative endeavours, including things like furniture, graphic design, and sculptures. A real renaissance man.

‘Taking Me Back’ is available digitally via Third Man Records.

