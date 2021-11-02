The remaining members of Little Mix have broken their silence on former member Jesy Nelson, who was accused of Blackfishing in her ‘Boyz’ music video.

ICYMI, Nelson faced criticism last month for her appearance in the music video. Many believed that she was Blackfishing by cosmetically enhancing her appearance to appear as if she has black heritage.

It wasn’t the first time Nelson has received backlash for seemingly Blackfishing by deepening her fake tan, wearing cornrows and overlining her lips.

Now, Nelson’s former bandmates Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards have spoken out about the controversy for the first time in an interview with The Telegraph.

“Capitalising on aspects of blackness without having to endure the daily realities of the Black experience is problematic and harmful to people of colour,” said Thirlwall.

“We think it’s absolutely not okay to use harmful stereotypes. There’s so much to say on that subject that it’s hard to sum up in a sound bite.”

As reported by Billboard, the comments come after messages appearing to show Pinnock, the only Black member of the group, and a friend accusing Nelson of Blackfishing were leaked.

Thirlwall continued on to reveal that the trio had confronted Nelson about Blackfishing prior to her departure from the group in December last year.

We don’t really want to dwell, because we have so much to celebrate as a three,” said Thirlwall.

“We’ve dealt with it in the best way that we know how, and got each other through it. We don’t want to talk about the video, or be critical, but one thing we will clarify regarding the Blackfishing situation is that Jesy was approached by the group in a very friendly, educational manner.”

Meanwhile, Nelson told Vulture last month that she had never faced Blackfishing accusations until she left Little Mix.

“I came out of [the band] and people all of a sudden were saying it,” she said.

“I wasn’t on social media around that time, so I let my team [deal with it], because that was when I’d just left. But I mean, like, I love Black culture. I love Black music. That’s all I know; it’s what I grew up on.”

