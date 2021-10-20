It feels like almost no time has passed since we were first introduced to Little Mix a full decade ago, but as they take a look back on their illustrious career, let’s do the same as we revisit their most iconic music videos.

The second that we say it’s been a decade since Little Mix first formed is the second you start reminiscing on how much they’ve accomplished in that time, right? After all, it was back in 2011 that we first got wind of the majestic outfit, watching them excitedly as they first came together as Rhythmix on The X Factor.

However, when they managed to win the series in December of that year, we knew we were in for a huge career that would only get bigger as time went on. Since then, it’s been a whirlwind journey of six studio albums (all of which have either topped, or peaked within the top five in the UK charts), countless singles, and numerous music videos.

But as Little Mix find themselves gearing up to release Between Us, their first-ever compilation album, we’ve decided to take a look back at some of the visual highlights of the last ten years, reflecting on their best and most downright iconic music videos to date.

From recent hits to early success, they’re all here, so strap yourself in and take a trip down memory lane with us.

‘Love (Sweet Love)’

Let’s kick things off with the most recent effort from Little Mix. Released just last month, ‘Love (Sweet Love)’ is the lead single from Between Us, and shows exactly why Little Mix deserve to be remembered as royalty.

Golden thrones, headpieces, and rightful worshippers, director Samuel Douek explained that the video was created to “celebrate Little Mix as the regal queens they are; unimpressed by a cohort of Knights that vie for their attention”, and frankly, we couldn’t agree more. A true “celebration of self-love and female empowerment”, the clip for ‘Love (Sweet Love)’ feels exactly like what Little Mix have been building to for years, so it’s barely any wonder they’ve almost clocked up 8 million streams in a month-and-a-half.

‘Cannonball’

Let’s go back to where it all began for a moment, with Little Mix’s first chart-topper and debut single, their cover of Damien Rice’s ‘Cannonball’. A powerful way to assert their presence on the scene, the song was accompanied by footage of the group throughout their X Factor journey, turning up the nostalgia, the tears, and the triumph all the way to 11. Is there any better way to kick off a career than this? If there is, we haven’t seen it yet.

‘Sweet Melody’

If anything, ‘Sweet Melody’ should be renamed ‘Bittersweet Melody’ due to the tears we’re getting when we relive this one. The third single from Confetti, the clip for ‘Sweet Melody’ served as the end of an era of sorts, with it being the last video to feature Jesy Nelson before her departure in 2020. The last time we got to see the group as a quartet, it feels fitting to say farewell to Jesy with a song like this, and undoubtedly, they made sure the video did her departure justice.

‘Wings’

The first single from their first album, DNA, ‘Wings’ was the first real introduction that the mainstream had to Little Mix. Featuring stunning dancing, stellar outfits, and the sort of excitement that comes from a debut video, it was a total triumph for the group. Despite the production being described as ‘exhausting’, it helped to not only introduce the world to the soon-to-be iconic Little Mix, but also helped to define the personalities of each member. Let’s be fair, if you were a Little Mix stan from way back, this is likely the one that turned you into a true diehard.

‘Woman Like Me’

When Little Mix first performed together on The X Factor, the world saw them covering Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Bass’. Seven years later, ‘Woman Like Me’ saw them teaming up with Minaj for one of their most successful singles to date. It’s this sort of full-circle moment that made the video all the more special, with Leigh-Anne Pinnock describing it as “one of my favourite videos that we’ve shot”. With Minaj in tow, it’s nothing but slick production and stunning moves as they traipse around Knebworth House in attempt to ‘class’ themselves up.

‘Black Magic’

If critics thought Little Mix had peaked with ‘Wings’ in 2012, then it’s no surprise that all it took was a little bit of ‘Black Magic’ to win them over. The first taster of Get Weird, and their third chart-topper, its video became one of their most popular, and with good reason. Eschewing standard performance and dancing, the video for ‘Black Magic’ saw Little Mix show off their acting chops, paying homage to some of the greatest witch-themed movies and TV shows including Clueless and The Craft. The result? One of the finest pieces of cinema we’ve ever seen (and the soundtrack was pretty good, too!)

‘Power’

‘Power’ might’ve been a standout on Glory Days, but when the platinum edition came out, the track was taken to the next level, with Stormzy taking up guest vocals for the killer track. With ‘girl power’ the underlying theme, who else but Stormzy would’ve been appropriate to guest on the cut, sharing huge vocals and even making a guest appearance in the clip. Seriously, when you combine the looks, attitude, and message of one of England’s greatest groups with one of England’s finest greatest rappers, what do you get? One of the most powerful clips ever made.

‘Shout Out To My Ex’

Their biggest single to date, and one of the biggest songs by a UK girl group, ‘Shout Out To My Ex’ is a standout moment for Little Mix, so of course, it needed a standout clip. With some truly iconic shots in this one, the video sees Little Mix living up to the message of the song and living their best life in the absence of any exes. Who needs a relationship when you and your pals can be the ones controlling your own destiny? It’s essential viewing for the heartbroken, or a pretty good guide on how to plan a hell of a weekend away.

‘Touch’

If there’s one thing that Little Mix have complete mastery of, it’s their visual aesthetic, and when you’ve got a track like ‘Touch’ in your corner, the only thing left to do is give it the visuals it needs. Combining some of their finest choreography to date with some of their best outfits, the clip for ‘Touch’ sees Little Mix in a colourful maze, attracting the attention of a litany of male dancers. If you look up the word ‘iconic’ in the dictionary, it’ll likely be a YouTube URL to this video.

‘Confetti’

When ‘Confetti’ landed in April of this year, it was the first taste of music that folks got since Jesy Nelson had left the group. Of course, their return needed to be big, and with Saweetie on board, ‘Confetti’ turned out to be a huge hit. Featuring appearances from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK drag queens A’Whora, Tayce, and Bimini Bon-Boulash, it’s fun, it’s feisty, and it’s as colourful as the titular confetti. If anything though, it just makes us miss the days when we could get loose in the club. Soon enough…