One of Australia’s finest comedians Becky Lucas is about to embark on a national tour, and here’s your chance to win tickets!

Live Nation’s 24 Days of Christmas Competition

Day #23: Becky Lucas

We think there’s nothing greater than a gift of live entertainment for Christmas.

Thanks to Live Nation, we’re giving you the chance to win up to 24 live gig experiences this Christmas.

To enter, subscribe to the Tone Deaf below, and tell us in 250 characters or less why you think Becky Lucas tickets would be the greatest Christmas gift ever.



Tickets are issued by the promoter. Click here for terms and conditions.