Live Nation has announced the expansion of its global artist discovery platform, ONES TO WATCH, set to launch on October 8th.

ONES TO WATCH is a platform dedicated to showcasing rising musicians in Australia. The platform provides professional support to budding musicians, bolstering their careers through Live Nation’s global network. ONES TO WATCH alumni include the likes of Dua Lipa, Halsey, BENEE, Yungblud, and more.

ONES TO WATCH Australia will officially launch with a live showcase in collaboration with the Government of South Australia’s Music Development Office, and Music SA.

Set to take place at Adelaide’s Lion Arts Factory on Friday, October 8th, the showcase will include performances from the likes of colourblind, EAST AV3, and Teenage Joans. Three recipients of the Robert Stigwood Fellowship will also feature in the showcase.

The showcase will provide emerging artists the opportunity to cut their teeth in front of industry professionals, and perform for local live music lovers.

Live Nation is offering fans the chance to win tickets to the invitation-only event, for more information head to onestowatch.com.

“ONES TO WATCH has played an integral part in developing some of today’s biggest breakout stars. By launching the platform in Australia, emerging artists are able to reach both local and global music fans at an incredibly fast pace,” Chris Akavi, Live Nation promoter, and ONES TO WATCH curator said.

“The opportunities created by the ONES TO WATCH program and Live Nation are increasingly relevant, as the platform shines a light on up and coming talent and helps them to get on stages across the country.”