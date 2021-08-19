Lizzo has spoken out on dealing with trolls after she shared an emotional video on Instagram Live talking about the fatphobic and racist comments made about her.

Speaking in a new interview with Good Morning America, Lizzo explained: “I don’t mind critique about me, my music. I don’t even mind the fat comments. I just feel like it’s unfair sometimes, the treatment that people like me receive.

“People are like, don’t let ‘em see you with your head down. My head is always up. Even when I’m upset and even when I’m crying, my head is up. But I know it’s my job as an artist to reflect at times, and this shit should not fly. This shouldn’t be ok.

Lizzo continued: “Black women have been in this industry and innovating it forever. It is unfortunate that we are the ones who do suffer from the marginalization the most and the erasure the most and I feel like if it weren’t for the internet, if it weren’t for social media, I could have been erased.”

“But I chose to be undeniable and I chose to be loud and I chose to be great and I’m still here. It’s difficult.”

It has since been revealed that Facebook has deleted the offending profiles that were harassing Lizzo as they violated its policy against hate speech, harassment and bullying.

The ‘Good As Hell’ singer’s comments come following Cardi B coming to her defence after her emotional Instagram Live video where Lizzo revealed the toll that hateful comments have had on her.

Cardi retweeted the video with an accompanying message in defence of Lizzo, stating that people are “going to always try to put their insecurities on you.”

She wrote, “When you stand up for yourself they claim you’re problematic & sensitive. When you don’t they tear you apart until you crying like this. Whether you skinny, big, plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you. Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table.”

In addition, Cardi who recently joined Lizzo on the track ‘Rumors’ defended the success of the song as well as stating that it’s top ten on all platforms.

She said, “Rumors is doing great. Stop trying to say the song is flopping to dismiss a woman emotions on bullying or acting like they need sympathy. The song is top 10 on all platforms. Body shaming and callin her mammy is mean & racist as fuck.”

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.

Check out Lizzo on Good Morning America: