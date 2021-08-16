Lizzo recently took to Instagram Live to share how the online negativity she received has recently been affecting her.

She wanted to clarify that the hatred doesn’t technically hurt her feelings, it’s more that these days her patience and tolerance levels aren’t as high as they usually are.

The ‘Rumors’ singer said, “For the most part, it doesn’t hurt my feelings. I don’t care. I just think when I’m working this hard, my tolerance gets lower, my patience is lower, I’m more sensitive and it gets to me.”

Cardi B didn’t take too long to cut in, as Complex reports that Cardi had seen a snippet of Lizzo’s Instagram Live video via one of her fan’s tweets.

Cardi retweeted the video with an accompanying message in defence of Lizzo, stating that people are “going to always try to put their insecurities on you.”

She wrote, “When you stand up for yourself they claim your problematic & sensitive.When you don’t they tear you apart until you crying like this. Whether you skinny,big,plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you.Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table.”

In addition, Cardi who recently joined Lizzo on the track ‘Rumors’ defended the success of the song as well as stating that it’s top ten on all platforms.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

She said, “Rumors is doing great. Stop trying to say the song is flopping to dismiss a woman emotions on bullying or acting like they need sympathy. The song is top 10 on all platforms. Body shaming and callin her mammy is mean & racist as fuck.”

Read the tweet from Cardi B: