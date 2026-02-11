UK heavy alchemists Loathe have announced their first ever headline tour of Australia, coming later this year.

Commencing on Saturday, May 9th in Perth, Loathe will take their immersive live show to Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Newcastle, before closing out in Brisbane, with the performances not only marking their debut Down Under headline run, but also the first-ever Australian tour for their special guests, Static Dress.

Tickets will go on sale at 11am (local) on Wednesday, February 18th.

A Spotify presale will run from 9am (local) on Friday, February 13th, followed by the artist’s presale at 11am (local) on Monday, February 16th, and Destroy All Lines’ presale at 11am (local) on Tuesday, February 17th. Register for Destroy All Lines’ presale here.

Emerging via the British underground heavy music scene in 2014, Loathe have spent over a decade blazing trails. With a seamless knack for fusing everything from gossamer shoegaze through to black metal, industrial hues, metalcore and more, they brandish sharp fluidity at every turn which has seen them release three studio albums to date, score multiple award nominations, and even notch up a seal of approval from Deftones’ own Chino Moreno along the way.

They most recently dazzled in 2021 via their third studio LP The Things They Believe, expanding on 2020’s I Let It In and It Took Everything. It embraced evocative soundscapes, searing technicality, experimentation and lush ambience, complete with a turn from The 1975’s saxophonist John Waugh. In 2025 the band returned with a brand new single “Gifted Every Strength”, further expanding the tantalising rabbit hole of their creative arsenal.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

The UK group have previously toured the globe both as headliners as well as alongside the likes of Korn, Gojira and Spiritbox, as well as onstage at festivals including Download Festival, When We Were Young, and Reading and Leeds. While 2026 may mark Loathe’s first Australian headline run, the band most recently enamoured at Good Things Festival in 2024.

They’ll be joined by UK rockers Static Dress, who began their meteroic rise via their 2019 debut single “clean.”, paving the way with a post-hardcore bang for the group to develop a unique sonic ecosystem that straddles mid-00s nostalgia and future-facing sound design.

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.