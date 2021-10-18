What do you get when you ask Thandi Phoenix, Local Natives, Pist Idiots, Meg Mac, Thelma Plum, Ruby Fields, Set Mo and Trophy Eyes their opinion on Shoeys?

A wide, varied and hilarious response.

“Incredible … You can’t make alcohol dirty,” said one band.

“I just won’t. Don’t make me do a Shoey,” said another artist.

“Disgusting.”

We sat down with the seven acts backstage at 2019’s Splendour In The Grass to ask about the Australian rite of passage, and a few other things too. It was all for our segment which we like to call ‘Twentynine-Scene’ (it was a working title at first but now, here we are).

We asked Ruby Fields about Lil Nas X (spoiler: she wasn’t sure who we were talking about), we asked everyone for their thoughts and feelings on Egg Boy, the Instagram Egg, the cowboy renaissance… We got some serious real talk when we brought up climate change, and so much more.

If you’d like to know Thelma Plum’s exact thoughts on Kanye West’s Sunday Service; or what Trophy Eyes think of the Jonas Brothers comeback, or even what Pist Idiots think of ‘Old Town Road‘, check out our clip below.

Watch Twentynine-Scene below: