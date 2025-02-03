Just weeks out from the tour, The Prodigy have locked in a local act to support the Australian shows.

This week, the Essex electronic punks confirmed Sydney-based DJ and producer moktar for the slot, who will perform at the shows in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne later this month.

Moktar has been performing at some big events in recent times, including the 2025 Let Them Eat Cake event in Melbourne, Sydney’s Boiler Room and Sonar 2024 in Barcelona.

Coming up after The Prodigy tour, Moktar is slated to perform a headline show in Perth, as well at Twominds Festival in New Zealand in March and Amsterdam’s Dekmantel Festival in July.

This tour marks The Prodigy’s return after the tragic passing of Keith Flint in 2019. Despite the loss, Liam Howlett and Maxim continue to push the boundaries of live performance, honouring their legacy and bringing their high-energy show to audiences worldwide.

The Prodigy are known for pioneering the big beat genre, blending rave, techno, and industrial music. They gained international fame with their debut album Experience (1992) and solidified their status as electronic music legends with The Fat of the Land (1997), featuring hits like “Firestarter” and “Breathe.”

Despite the loss of Flint, Howlett and Maxim continue to perform, headlining festivals and paying tribute to their late bandmate. The Prodigy remain one of the most successful electronic bands of all time, with an estimated 25 million records sold worldwide and seven consecutive #1 albums in the UK.

Tickets for all Australian shows are on sale now. Click here for more details.

The Prodigy Australian Tour 2025

Presented by Astral People, Handsome Tours & Double J

Tickets via www.handsometours.com

Promoter/Artist pre-sale on Thursday, August 29th at 11am (local time)

General tickets on sale at Friday, August 30th at 11am (local time)

Thursday, February 13th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Sunday, February 16th

Riverstage, Brisbane

Tuesday, February 18th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne