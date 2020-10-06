It’s been a little while between drinks for the mighty London Grammar, but over two-and-a-half years since their second record, the group have announced their third album, Californian Soil.

Announced late last week, the record follows on from the group’s 2017 effort, Truth Is A Beautiful Thing, which provided them with their second appearance in the top three of the ARIA charts upon its release.

The group’s new era was first teased back in August alongside the release of their new single, ‘Baby It’s You’. Not content to let this one rest by itself, the English trio followed things up with the new record’s title-track, sharing ‘Californian Soil’ a few days back.

Set to appear on the record of the same name when it arrives on February 12th, 2021, Californian Soil marks the beginning of a new chapter for the group, which is fronted by the acclaimed Hannah Reid. Having experienced misogyny first-hand in the male-dominated music industry, Reid relied on the support of friends and bandmates Dan Rothman and Dot Major to help find the power needed to become the leader she needed to be as the group enter this new era.

“Misogyny is primitive,” Reid explained in a statement, “which is why it is so hard to change. But it is also fearful. It’s about rejecting the thing in yourself which is vulnerable or feminine. Yet everybody has that thing.

“This record is about gaining possession of my own life. You imagine success will be amazing. Then you see it from the inside and ask, why am I not controlling this thing? Why am I not allowed to be in control of it? And does that connect, in any way to being a woman? If so, how can I do that differently?”

Alongside the announcement of the new record, the group also appeared on an episode of Later… With Jools Holland where they performed their recent single, ‘Baby It’s You’.

London Grammar’s new single, ‘Californian Soil’, is out now, while their album, Californian Soil, will be released on February 12th, 2021 via Dew Process, with pre-orders available now.

Check out ‘Californian Soil’ by London Grammar: