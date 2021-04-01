Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Last night, Lorde joined Marlon Williams onstage at the Hollywood Avondale in Auckland, New Zealand for the final show of the An Evening With Marlon Williams tour.

Lorde and Marlon performed a duet of Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Tougher Than the Rest’, from his 1987 record, Tunnel of Love. The piano-led performance was a stark, quietly beautiful take on the beloved Springsteen anthem. You can watch footage from the performance below.

🥲 @lorde came out of hiding last night to cover @springsteen‘s ‘tougher than the rest’ with @marlonwmusic capping off a sold-out run of auckland shows on his current nz tour 🥲 pic.twitter.com/GduhcrC0go — 💌 Coup De Main ✨ (@coupdemain) March 31, 2021

Another vid from tonight’s performance (via Lorde’s friend Albert Cho) pic.twitter.com/L9Ufn42r9O — Lorde fix 🥀 (@Lorde_fix_media) March 31, 2021

Marlon was funny. After she the left the stage, he reckoned it had been really intimidating: “You know, you’re up here on your own for a couple of hours … and then all of a sudden Lorde’s sitting front of you.” — Russell Brown (@publicaddress) March 31, 2021

Lorde and Marlon Williams previously graced the stage together during a benefit in the aftermath of the harrowing Christchurch massacre in 2019. The pair delivered a truly mesmerising performance of Simon & Garfunkel’s ‘The Sound Of Silence’.

Bruce Springsteen also previously covered Lorde’s perennial 2013 hit ‘Royals’ during a concert in New Zealand way back in 2014.