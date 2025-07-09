Lorde is finally teasing a return home.

After initially skipping Australia and New Zealand on her ‘Ultrasound’ world tour, posters have surfaced in Sydney and Melbourne, hinting local dates may be announced soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rolling Stone AU/NZ (@rollingstoneaus)

In an interview with Stuff at the Aotearoa Music Awards in May, the New Zealand pop star strongly hinted at the prospect of shows Down Under.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

“Could you imagine if I didn’t? That would be bad, that would be bad,” she said. “Watch this space,” she added.

Lorde is promoting her new album Virgin, released on June 27th, which has already already enjoyed critical and commercial success. The album debuted at No. 1 in the UK, Australia, and New Zealand, and reached No. 2 in the US.

“Beyond moved/twisted/torn/changed from solid to liquid to gas by the welcome Virgin has received so far,” she wrote in a recent post. “It’s craaaaazzyyyy feeling my treasures become your treasures. Made me think of this etsy listing i’ve been watching for months, could anything be more Virgin, sharpie 4 on paper heart next to a pile of iridescent fragments. Heaven. Thank you.”

There’s more music on the way, too. Last week, she teased Virgin B-sides and revealed that a few songs were kept off the official album.

Lorde warmed up for the tour with a surprise set at the UK’s Glastonbury Festival last weekend, her first live taste of the Ultrasound era.

The ‘Ultrasound’ world tour was first announced in May, with headline shows locked in across the US, UK and Europe. The run starts in Texas on September 17 and wraps up in Sweden on December 9.

Lorde will bring a stack of support acts on the road with her including Blood Orange, Japanese House, Nilüfer Yana, Chanel Beads, Empress Of, Jim-E Stack and Oklou.

Right now, Lorde is in Paris for Haute Couture Fashion Week, attending the Chanel show alongside her friend and fellow artist Gracie Abrams.